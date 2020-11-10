x-localagate

BOWLING
ALL STAR LANES
MISSISSIPPI
Team: Twisted Spirits 1495 (506)
Individual: Michele Cook 572, Barb Theis 528, Yvonne Spafford 515, Vana Miller 493.
BIG RIVER
Team: Schumacher-Kish 2792 (963)
Individual: Drew Larson 730, Jordan Podella 672, Doug Kuehn 666 (278), Chad Feyen 627, Maria Miller 602.
PLA-MOR
MONDAY SOUTH LANES
Team: Ten Pin 2841 (1002)
Individual: Tom Benke 672 (260), Ryan Holliday 653, Dennis Bissen 620, Will Bush 620.
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Mikrdrays 998 (430)
Individual: Fritz Black 563, Keely Chrest 467, Mike Stellick 525, Judy Black 358, Larry LaFleur (223).
BREAKFAST CLUB
Team: Lucky Charms 1431 (480)
Individual: Cary Christianson 529 (187), Barb Theis 521, Cindi Van loon 459, Ilene Zastrow 451.
