x-localagate

BOWLING

ALL STAR LANES

MISSISSIPPI

Team: Twisted Spirits 1495 (506)

Individual: Michele Cook 572, Barb Theis 528, Yvonne Spafford 515, Vana Miller 493.

BIG RIVER

Team: Schumacher-Kish 2792 (963)

Individual: Drew Larson 730, Jordan Podella 672, Doug Kuehn 666 (278), Chad Feyen 627, Maria Miller 602.

PLA-MOR

MONDAY SOUTH LANES

Team: Ten Pin 2841 (1002)

Individual: Tom Benke 672 (260), Ryan Holliday 653, Dennis Bissen 620, Will Bush 620.

THIRD SHIFTERS

Team: Mikrdrays 998 (430)

Individual: Fritz Black 563, Keely Chrest 467, Mike Stellick 525, Judy Black 358, Larry LaFleur (223).

BREAKFAST CLUB

Team: Lucky Charms 1431 (480)

Individual: Cary Christianson 529 (187), Barb Theis 521, Cindi Van loon 459, Ilene Zastrow 451.

