BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: U-Guys 2732, Medary Drilling (995)
Individual: Mike Nedland 689, Joe Jensen 669, Scott Dunnum 667, Jerry Glentz 659 (279)
UNWINDERS
Team: Reays Rollers 1697 (595)
Individual: Karen Sampson 521 (189), Jill Veitz 438, Rose Finn 426, Jean Burgess 393
COULEE BOWLERETTES
Team: First Class Drywall 1749 (647)
Individual: Pat Clements 540 (196), Gayle Dolle 473, Jean Waraxa 463, Beth Pendleton 450
HAPPY COULEE ROLLERS
Team: Woo Hoo 2090 (783)
Individual: Jan Stanienda 530 (206), Mary Linden 511, Linda Stockers 478, Tammy Barnes 465
