MLB
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
American League
Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Saturday, Oct. 12: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0
Sunday, Oct. 13: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday, Oct. 17: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Friday, Oct. 18: N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 1
Saturday, Oct. 19: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
National League
Washington 4, St. Louis 0
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Oct. 11: Washington 2, St. Louis 0
Saturday, Oct. 12: Washington 3, St. Louis 1
Monday, Oct. 14: Washington 8, St. Louis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 15 Washington 7, St. Louis 4
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Houston vs. Washington
Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: Houston at Washington, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, 7:07 p.m. (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, 7:08 p.m. (Fox)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.