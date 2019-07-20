{{featured_button_text}}

NASCAR

MONSTER ENERGY CUP SERIES

Friday's qualifying; Race Sunday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap Length: 1.053 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.384 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.311.

3. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 136.238.

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.189.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.116.

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 136.082.

7. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 135.990.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.893.

9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.883.

10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.844.

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.723.

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 135.709.

13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 135.607.

14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.496.

15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 135.395.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.236.

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 134.577.

18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.572.

19. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 134.553.

20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 134.435.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.269.

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 134.113.

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.962.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133.938.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.525.

26. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 133.189.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 133.091.

28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 133.021.

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 132.919.

30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 132.831.

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 132.030.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130.815.

33. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 129.529.

34. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 128.845.

35. (51) Andy Seuss, Ford, 128.376.

36. (52) Austin Theriault, Chevrolet, 123.366.

37. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

