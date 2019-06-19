NBA
DRAFT ORDER
Thursday's selections
FIRST ROUND
1, New Orleans Pelicans
2, Memphis Grizzlies
3, New York Knicks
4, Los Angeles Lakers
5, Cleveland Cavaliers
6, Phoenix Suns
7, Chicago Bulls
8, Atlanta Hawks
9, Washington Wizards
10, Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas)
11, Minnesota Timberwolves
12, Charlotte Hornets
13, Miami Heat
14, Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)
15, Detroit Pistons
16, Orlando Magic
17, Brooklyn Nets
18, Indiana Pacers
19, San Antonio Spurs
20, Boston Celtics (from Clippers via Memphis)
21, Oklahoma City Thunder
22, Boston Celtics
23, Utah Jazz
24, Philadelphia 76ers
25, Portland Trail Blazers
26, Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston)
27, Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)
28, Golden State Warriors
29, San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)
30, Detroit Pistons (from Milwaukee)
SECOND ROUND
31, Brooklyn Nets (from New York via Philadelphia)
32, Phoenix Suns
33, Philadelphia 76ers (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)
34, Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)
35, Atlanta Hawks
36, Charlotte Hornets (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)
37, Dallas Mavericks
38, Chicago Bulls (from Memphis)
39, New Orleans Pelicans
40, Sacramento Kings (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)
41, Atlanta Hawks (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)
42, Philadelphia 76ers (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)
43, Minnesota Timberwolves (from Miami via Charlotte)
44, Atlanta Hawks (from Charlotte)
45, Detroit Pistons
46, Orlando Magic (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)
47, Sacramento Kings (from Orlando via New York)
48, LA Clippers
49, San Antonio Spurs
50, Indiana Pacers
51, Boston Celtics
52, Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City)
53, Utah Jazz
54, Philadelphia 76ers
55, New York Knicks (from Houston)
56, LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)
57, New Orleans Pelicans (from Denver via Milwaukee)
58, Golden State Warriors
59, Toronto Raptors
60, Sacramento Kings (from Milwaukee)
