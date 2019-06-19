{{featured_button_text}}

NBA

DRAFT ORDER

Thursday's selections

FIRST ROUND

1, New Orleans Pelicans

2, Memphis Grizzlies

3, New York Knicks

4, Los Angeles Lakers

5, Cleveland Cavaliers

6, Phoenix Suns

7, Chicago Bulls

8, Atlanta Hawks

9, Washington Wizards

10, Atlanta Hawks (from Dallas)

11, Minnesota Timberwolves

12, Charlotte Hornets

13, Miami Heat

14, Boston Celtics (from Sacramento via Philadelphia)

15, Detroit Pistons

16, Orlando Magic

17, Brooklyn Nets

18, Indiana Pacers

19, San Antonio Spurs

20, Boston Celtics (from Clippers via Memphis)

21, Oklahoma City Thunder

22, Boston Celtics

23, Utah Jazz

24, Philadelphia 76ers

25, Portland Trail Blazers

26, Cleveland Cavaliers (from Houston)

27, Brooklyn Nets (from Denver)

28, Golden State Warriors

29, San Antonio Spurs (from Toronto)

30, Detroit Pistons (from Milwaukee)

SECOND ROUND

31, Brooklyn Nets (from New York via Philadelphia)

32, Phoenix Suns

33, Philadelphia 76ers (from Cleveland via Orlando and New York)

34, Philadelphia 76ers (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers)

35, Atlanta Hawks

36, Charlotte Hornets (from Washington via Orlando, Denver and Atlanta)

37, Dallas Mavericks

38, Chicago Bulls (from Memphis)

39, New Orleans Pelicans

40, Sacramento Kings (from Minnesota via Portland and Cleveland)

41, Atlanta Hawks (from Los Angeles Lakers via Cleveland and Indiana)

42, Philadelphia 76ers (from Sacramento via Brooklyn and Milwaukee)

43, Minnesota Timberwolves (from Miami via Charlotte)

44, Atlanta Hawks (from Charlotte)

45, Detroit Pistons

46, Orlando Magic (from Brooklyn via Memphis and Charlotte)

47, Sacramento Kings (from Orlando via New York)

48, LA Clippers

49, San Antonio Spurs

50, Indiana Pacers

51, Boston Celtics

52, Charlotte Hornets (from Oklahoma City)

53, Utah Jazz

54, Philadelphia 76ers

55, New York Knicks (from Houston)

56, LA Clippers (from Portland via Detroit and Orlando)

57, New Orleans Pelicans (from Denver via Milwaukee)

58, Golden State Warriors

59, Toronto Raptors

60, Sacramento Kings (from Milwaukee)

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.

