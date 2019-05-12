PGA

AT&T BYRON NELSONSunday

At Trinity Forest GC

Dallas

Yardage: 7,371; Par 71

Sung Kang;65-61-68-67—261;-23

Matt Every;65-65-67-66—263;-21

Scott Piercy;67-69-63-64—263;-21

Brooks Koepka;65-66-68-65—264;-20

Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-68-66-64—267;-17

Tyler Duncan;64-66-70-67—267;-17

Matt Jones;65-70-65-67—267;-17

Rory Sabbatini;67-65-68-67—267;-17

Peter Uihlein;69-71-63-64—267;-17

Justin Harding;66-73-64-65—268;-16

Sebastián Muñoz;69-66-65-68—268;-16

Doug Ghim;69-66-66-68—269;-15

Padraig Harrington;69-69-66-65—269;-15

Nicholas Lindheim;70-69-62-68—269;-15

Carlos Ortiz;69-69-66-65—269;-15

Pat Perez;67-71-67-64—269;-15

Kramer Hickok;65-73-66-66—270;-14

Stephan Jaeger;69-66-67-68—270;-14

Vaughn Taylor;69-67-68-66—270;-14

Jonas Blixt;65-70-70-66—271;-13

Henrik Stenson;67-69-66-69—271;-13

Shawn Stefani;65-72-64-70—271;-13

Daniel Berger;66-72-66-68—272;-12

Hideki Matsuyama;67-70-68-67—272;-12

Denny McCarthy;63-77-65-67—272;-12

Thomas Pieters;70-66-69-67—272;-12

Brady Schnell;72-67-64-69—272;-12

Cameron Tringale;69-69-69-65—272;-12

Joey Garber;68-69-66-70—273;-11

Morgan Hoffmann;70-68-65-70—273;-11

Nate Lashley;67-73-67-66—273;-11

Davis Riley;68-69-66-70—273;-11

Jordan Spieth; 68-67-67-71—273;-11

Sepp Straka;69-71-68-65—273;-11

Kevin Na;69-68-67-70—274;-10

Alex Noren;70-68-67-69—274;-10

C.T. Pan;66-70-69-69—274;-10

Scottie Scheffler;67-69-69-69—274;-10

Cameron Davis;67-69-70-68—274;-10

Russell Henley;71-67-69-67—274;-10

Martin Laird;67-66-70-71—274;-10

Zack Sucher;67-68-68-71—274;-10

Bud Cauley;70-69-64-72—275;-9

Roberto Díaz;66-67-69-73—275;-9

Harris English;68-71-68-68—275;-9

Beau Hossler;67-66-70-72—275;-9

Russell Knox;68-69-68-70—275;-9

David Lingmerth;71-68-65-71—275;-9

Curtis Luck;71-67-66-71—275;-9

Ryan Palmer;68-69-71-67—275;-9

Johnson Wagner;72-68-67-68—275;-9

Aaron Wise;69-69-66-71—275;-9

Michael Thompson;66-68-71-71—276;-8

Kevin Twayl70-66-70-70—276;-8

Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-70-67-69—276;-8

Bill Haas;68-70-69-69—276;-8

Brandon Harkins;68-72-69-67—276;-8

Troy Merritt;65-74-68-69—276;-8

Abraham Ancer;69-71-69-68—277;-7

Keith Mitchell;66-73-66-72—277;-7

J.J. Spaun;66-70-72-69—277;-7

Brian Stuard;67-72-70-68—277;-7

Daniel Chopra;72-67-69-70—278;-6

Branden Grace;69-70-66-73—278;-6

Patrick Reed;70-68-67-73—278;-6

Seth Reeves;66-70-70-72—278;-6

Dylan Frittelli;68-72-69-70—279;-5

Tom Hoge;64-75-70-70—279;-5

Brian Gay (3), $15,800 68-72-69-71—280 -4

Ryan Moore (3), $15,800 69-70-68-73—280 -4

Ollie Schniederjans (3), $15,800 68-69-70-73—280 -4

