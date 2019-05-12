PGA
AT&T BYRON NELSONSunday
At Trinity Forest GC
Dallas
Yardage: 7,371; Par 71
Sung Kang;65-61-68-67—261;-23
Matt Every;65-65-67-66—263;-21
Scott Piercy;67-69-63-64—263;-21
Brooks Koepka;65-66-68-65—264;-20
Kiradech Aphibarnrat;69-68-66-64—267;-17
Tyler Duncan;64-66-70-67—267;-17
Matt Jones;65-70-65-67—267;-17
Rory Sabbatini;67-65-68-67—267;-17
Peter Uihlein;69-71-63-64—267;-17
Justin Harding;66-73-64-65—268;-16
Sebastián Muñoz;69-66-65-68—268;-16
Doug Ghim;69-66-66-68—269;-15
Padraig Harrington;69-69-66-65—269;-15
Nicholas Lindheim;70-69-62-68—269;-15
Carlos Ortiz;69-69-66-65—269;-15
Pat Perez;67-71-67-64—269;-15
Kramer Hickok;65-73-66-66—270;-14
Stephan Jaeger;69-66-67-68—270;-14
Vaughn Taylor;69-67-68-66—270;-14
Jonas Blixt;65-70-70-66—271;-13
Henrik Stenson;67-69-66-69—271;-13
Shawn Stefani;65-72-64-70—271;-13
Daniel Berger;66-72-66-68—272;-12
Hideki Matsuyama;67-70-68-67—272;-12
Denny McCarthy;63-77-65-67—272;-12
Thomas Pieters;70-66-69-67—272;-12
Brady Schnell;72-67-64-69—272;-12
Cameron Tringale;69-69-69-65—272;-12
Joey Garber;68-69-66-70—273;-11
Morgan Hoffmann;70-68-65-70—273;-11
Nate Lashley;67-73-67-66—273;-11
Davis Riley;68-69-66-70—273;-11
Jordan Spieth; 68-67-67-71—273;-11
Sepp Straka;69-71-68-65—273;-11
Kevin Na;69-68-67-70—274;-10
Alex Noren;70-68-67-69—274;-10
C.T. Pan;66-70-69-69—274;-10
Scottie Scheffler;67-69-69-69—274;-10
Cameron Davis;67-69-70-68—274;-10
Russell Henley;71-67-69-67—274;-10
Martin Laird;67-66-70-71—274;-10
Zack Sucher;67-68-68-71—274;-10
Bud Cauley;70-69-64-72—275;-9
Roberto Díaz;66-67-69-73—275;-9
Harris English;68-71-68-68—275;-9
Beau Hossler;67-66-70-72—275;-9
Russell Knox;68-69-68-70—275;-9
David Lingmerth;71-68-65-71—275;-9
Curtis Luck;71-67-66-71—275;-9
Ryan Palmer;68-69-71-67—275;-9
Johnson Wagner;72-68-67-68—275;-9
Aaron Wise;69-69-66-71—275;-9
Michael Thompson;66-68-71-71—276;-8
Kevin Twayl70-66-70-70—276;-8
Rafa Cabrera Bello;70-70-67-69—276;-8
Bill Haas;68-70-69-69—276;-8
Brandon Harkins;68-72-69-67—276;-8
Troy Merritt;65-74-68-69—276;-8
Abraham Ancer;69-71-69-68—277;-7
Keith Mitchell;66-73-66-72—277;-7
J.J. Spaun;66-70-72-69—277;-7
Brian Stuard;67-72-70-68—277;-7
Daniel Chopra;72-67-69-70—278;-6
Branden Grace;69-70-66-73—278;-6
Patrick Reed;70-68-67-73—278;-6
Seth Reeves;66-70-70-72—278;-6
Dylan Frittelli;68-72-69-70—279;-5
Tom Hoge;64-75-70-70—279;-5
Brian Gay (3), $15,800 68-72-69-71—280 -4
Ryan Moore (3), $15,800 69-70-68-73—280 -4
Ollie Schniederjans (3), $15,800 68-69-70-73—280 -4
