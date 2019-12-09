x-recreation

BOWLING
COULEE GOLF BOWL
COULEE RISING STARS
Team: Mopowa Bobleh 1912 (678)
Individual: Louis Romskog 583, Chris Pintz 539, Maddie Sweeney 404 (179), Samantha Luce 391, Austin Noble 203.
FRIDAY'S MIXED NUTS
Team: Coulee Golf Bowl 2748 (938)
Individual: Kevin Sosalla 692 (256), Mandy Dawson 647 (238), Don Luce 638, Jon Mueller 556.
COULEE
Team: Pearl Street Brewery 3473, Coulee Golf Bowl 1205
Individual: Tony Cox 750 (268), Don Luce 705 (244), Tim Benavides 688, Mike Linden 675.
ALL STAR
ROWBOAT
Team: Here 4 Beer 2736 (978)
Individual: Chris Wurzel 761 (290), Norm Oldenburg 759, Terry Priebe 732, Chad Feyen 730, Tim Mikschl 730.
TENNIS
COULEE REGION TENNIS ASSOCIATION
Dec. 7 Results
Singles: Maverick Kulmaczewski def Marc Fortney 6-3, 6-1; Sydney Roswall def Kayla Holman 6-2 (time); Rachel Jones def Tia Endrizzi 6-3, 7-5; Sally Ruud def Hans Lien 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Greg Jameson, Sam Smith def Tim Acklin, Steve Wissink 6-0, 6-4; Rich Levinger, John Zhou def Carly Anderson, Brett Meddaugh 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 (tb); Pam Jameson, Joe Kotnour Sr def HL Maher, Lynn Maher 6-0, 6-3; Judith Engen, Catherine Roraff def Adrienne Loh, Shirley Yuan 6-0, 6-4;
Tom Dwyer, Peter Waltz def Kyle Cross, Dave Mills 6-2, 6-2.
Dec. 8 Results
Singles: Ian Hofland def William Coffey 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Jud Beck, Sally Ruud def Lora Cadwell, Frank Schwarz 6-2, 6-2; Mike Fahey, Steve Miller def Brenden Elwer, Tim Syring 7-5, 7-6; Todd Garves, Tayler Garves def Ran Ikeyama, Sam Smith 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 (tb); Tim Acklin, Hempri Ditz def Mike Marthaler, Mick Stine 7-6, 6-3; Eric Podurgiel, Chase Pordurgiel def Eric Czarnecki, Olivia Czarnecki 6-3, 7-6; Don Harvey, Dave Mills def Bette Smith, Amy Valentine 7-6, 6-4; Sheldon Lee, Christine Lee def Kyle Backstrand, Therese Waltz 3-6, 6-1, 10-4 (tb).