WIMBLEDON
At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Wednesday's Seeded Results
MEN'S SINGLES
Second Round
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Kevin Anderson (4), South Africa, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4.
Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, def. Feliciano Lopez Diaz-Guerra, Spain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev (11), Russia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Milos Raonic (15), Canada, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Auger Aliassime (19), Canada, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
David Goffin (21), Belgium, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.
Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Stan Wawrinka (22), Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6.
Roberto Bautista-Agut (23), Spain, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2, 4-2, ret.
Guido Pella (26), Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Benoit Paire (28), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 0-0, ret.
Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Kyle Edmund (30), Britain, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4.
WOMEN'S SINGLES
Second Round
Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, 6-0, 6-4.
Simona Halep (7), Romania, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, def. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 5-7, 6-5, ret.
Danielle Rose Collins, United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Caroline Wozniacki (14), Denmark, def. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Polona Hercog, Slovenia, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Anett Kontaveit (20), Estonia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 7-5, 6-1.
Petra Martic (24), Croatia, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Sofia Kenin (27), United States, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Su-Wei Hsieh (28), Chinese Taipei, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Maria Sakkari (31), Greece, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-1.
