STODDARD — Mabel O. Groetsch, 89, of Stoddard passed away May 10, 2019, at Brookdale, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Stoddard United Methodist Church, Stoddard. Pastor Banze Kyabunta will officiate. Burial will follow in Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.