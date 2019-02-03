Central High School students of the month for January:
Ninth-graders
- Emma Heller, student of Ryan and Julianna Heller
- Logan Penzkover, student of Brandon Penzkover and Joan O'Neill
10th-graders
- Rebecca Strittmater, student of Todd and Pam Strittmater
- Maximilian Clark, student of Derek Clark and Melanie Cary
11th-graders
- Emma Scott, student of Michael Scott and Jeanne Johnson
- Nattakij Yang, student of Jacky and Angelina Yang
12th-graders
- Caitlyn Knobloch, student of Brian and Lynda Knobloch
- Jane Pinkowski, student of Christopher Pinkowski and Christine Damrow
