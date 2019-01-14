- A thank-you letter to columnist Dave Skoloda in Saturday's Tribune was written by Chuck Ivey of La Crosse. His name was inadvertently omitted.
- Fanny Freckles is with Mississippi Mayhem, the annual celebration of hot rods, motorcycles and retro/rockabilly culture and music. Her affiliation was listed incorrectly in a story about the BBBB Chili Slam in Sunday's Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.