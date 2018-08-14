Relapsing multiple sclerosis will be the topic of Gundersen Health System’s regular free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis, their friends and family at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern at 328 Front St. in La Crosse.
Jessica Szpak, a physician assistant from Dean Medical Group in Madison, will be the featured speaker.
Although the event is free, RSVPs are required by calling 1-866-955-9999 or signing up at the website for Ocrevus, a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing or primary progressive MS.
