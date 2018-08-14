Relapsing multiple sclerosis will be the topic of Gundersen Health System’s regular free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis, their friends and family at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern at 328 Front St. in La Crosse.

Jessica Szpak, a physician assistant from Dean Medical Group in Madison, will be the featured speaker.

Although the event is free, RSVPs are required by calling 1-866-955-9999 or signing up at the website for Ocrevus, a prescription medicine used to treat adults with relapsing or primary progressive MS.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

