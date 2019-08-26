{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists should avoid the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus and expect heavy traffic along some of the city's busiest streets as students move into their residence halls this week.

While freshmen and returning students will be moving in Thursday through Sunday, traffic will be at its heaviest Friday and Saturday.

Delays are expected on the following streets:

  • Hwy. 16, from Interstate 90 (Exit 5) to La Crosse Street
  • Losey Boulevard, from La Crosse Street to Main Street
  • La Crosse Street, from Losey Boulevard to Oakland Street
  • Main Street, from Losey Boulevard to 13th Street
  • State Street, from Losey Boulevard to 13th Street
  • 21st Street North, from Main Street to Campbell Road
  • 22nd Street North, from La Crosse Street to Campbell Road

