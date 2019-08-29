GAMES TO WATCH
7 p.m. unless noted
LOGAN (0-1) AT EAU CLAIRE NORTH (0-1)
SITE: Carson Park in Eau Claire
LAST YEAR: The Rangers beat the Huskies 49-0 to even their record after two games.
WHAT TO WATCH: Logan RB Max Harcey (19 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs) scored a second-quarter touchdown against North during last season’s meeting and could be in for a second big performance this season. … Logan will look for another strong start like the one it had against Eau Claire Memorial last week and try to sustain it. … The Huskies have lost 35 straight games since beating Logan 53-43 in 2015, but they did return a kickoff for one touchdown and put together two late touchdown drives in a 60-21 loss at Central last week.
ONALASKA (1-0) AT RIVER FALLS (1-0)
SITE: Ramer Field at UW-River Falls
WHAT TO WATCH: The Hilltoppers did a good job defensively in beating Hudson 21-14 last week and could use the same turnover power against what will become an MVC opponent in 2020 after conference realignment. … The defense will have to be focused on 5-10, 195-pound Seth Kohel, who rushed for 260 yards and scored 3 TDs in a 35-28 win over New Richmond last week. … Onalaska QB Austin Larson (12-for-23-198 yards, 2 TDs-0 INTs) had a good start and found a quick comfort level with receiver Hank Olsen (7 catches, 50 yards) while striking for big plays with Landon Peterson and David Luck.
SPARTA (1-0) at WESTBY (0-1)
LAST YEAR: The Norsemen won 27-26 on a fourth-quarter touchdown and two-point conversion.
NOTEWORTHY: The Spartans are coming off a 70-point performance against Black River Falls last week, but the best news for them is that there were a number of contributors around quarterback and North Dakota State commit Cole Wisniewski (146 passing yards, 92 rushing yards), who did pass for 3 TDs and rush for 2 more. … Corbin Hauser was one of those standouts and had 3 TDs (one rushing, one receiving, one kickoff return). … The Norsemen hung with Darlington before falling 20-12 and showed that there could be a nice connection between QB Dillon Ellefson (11-22-195, 2-0) and WR Devontae Spears (6-108, 1) this season.