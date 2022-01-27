High school wrestling: Second-ranked La Crosse Aquinas takes it to Sparta

A pin parade staged by the Aquinas High School wrestling team on Thursday was too much for Sparta to overcome.

The Spartans may have won the first two matches of their MVC dual at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, but the Blugolds took over in the third match and won eight straight bouts — five by pin — on the way to a 60-18 victory.

Aquinas, ranked second in Division 3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, improved to 4-0 in the conference with just one dual remaining at Holmen (4-0) on Feb. 3. The Vikings, ranked fifth in Division 1, are also 4-0 after beating Logan/Central 66-12.

“It’s a great feeling because four years ago, we probably lost by about the same score to these guys,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said. “It’s a testament to these seniors on Senior Night that they’ve come in and put their stamp on the program like this and not just taken it to another level but several levels.”

The Spartans (2-3) took a 12-0 after pins from Devin Lietzau (20-5) at 120 pounds and Carter Erickson (11-14) at 126, but Trevor Paulson’s 8-6 victory over Jaden Konder at 132 not only improved his record to 19-9, it got Aquinas going.

Sophomore Jesse Penchi (23-10) recorded a pin at 138, and Tate Flege’s forfeit at 145 put the Blugolds in front for good.

Senior Joe Penchi (19-8, 152), junior Calvin Hargrove (31-2, 160) and sophomore David Malin (27-5, 170) all won by pin — Penchi and Hargrove won in less than a minute — and Malin finished Brock Connelly (18-10) in 2:52.

That gave the Blugolds a 33-12 lead before senior Riley Klar (26-7) beat Tye Klass (20-8) 7-3 at 182, and senior Michael Lium (12-5) pinned Austin Walters in 1:46.

“Coach (Stanek) told us that in his 14 years here, he’s only beaten Sparta three times, and that’s the last three times we wrestled,” Klar said. “It means a lot because they have a good squad with a lot of good wrestlers, too.”

Holmen 66, Logan/Central 12

HOLMEN — The Vikings won the first seven matches and had a 36-0 lead by the time Brody Deal (14-11) recorded a pin at 182 to get Logan/Central on the board.

Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill (30-6) won the biggest individual match of the night with a 2-0 victory over Logan/Central senior Dylan Ellefson (28-4) at 152. That gave the Vikings a 24-0 advantage. Holmen’s Andrew Weiss (26-7) also picked up a 4-2 victory over Daylin Haney (21-10) at 132.

Holmen’s Ron White (19-12) also pinned Aesop Lorenz (18-9) in 1:34 after Lorenz bumped up to 285, and Logan/Central’s Cole Fitzpatrick improved to 25-5 by pinning Dom Ammerman in the final bout at 120.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 63, Dodgeville 18

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks, ranked 12th in Division 2, won their third straight outright conference championship and fourth in five years.

