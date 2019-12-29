Holiday closings for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
Government and other offices in La Crosse will be closed Wednesday for the New Year’s holiday, and some also will be closed Tuesday. A partial list includes:

  • Government offices: City and state government offices in La Crosse will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. La Crosse County and federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • La Crosse Public Library: The library will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • La Crosse post office: The post office will be closed Wednesday, and mail will not be delivered.
  • Garbage pick-ups: Garbage will not be picked up Wednesday, and pick-ups will be one day later than usual for residents whose garbage normally is collected Wednesday or later in the week.
  • Municipal buses: City buses will operate until 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and will not operate on Wednesday.
  • Valley View Mall: Mall hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • La Crosse Tribune: The Tribune business office will be closed Wednesday, and the customer service center will take phone calls about missed newspapers until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
