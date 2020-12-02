HorseSense aims to fundraise through matched donations

By way of its Holiday Donation Match campaign, all donations up to $10,000 to support the local 501c3 nonprofit organization will be doubled, thanks to the support of two very generous donors. HorseSense has lost more than $50,000 in programmatic income alone this year so far because of the Coronavirus. The local therapeutic horseback riding center is on track to lose as much as $80,000 due to the impacts of COVID-19 if revenue projections go as expected.