HorseSense aims to fundraise through matched donations

HorseSense is seeking immediate community support through a holiday matching gift opportunity to help sustain its therapeutic horseback riding program during the winter season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
By way of its Holiday Donation Match campaign, all donations up to $10,000 to support the local 501c3 nonprofit organization will be doubled, thanks to the support of two very generous donors. HorseSense has lost more than $50,000 in programmatic income alone this year so far because of the Coronavirus. The local therapeutic horseback riding center is on track to lose as much as $80,000 due to the impacts of COVID-19 if revenue projections go as expected.
Visit www.horsesensewi.org to learn more about the HorseSense Holiday Donation Match opportunity and make a donation today.
