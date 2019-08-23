The La Crosse County 4-H will offer a pistol shooting program for ages 12 and up from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19 at the La Crosse Rifle Club, 4844 N. Chipmunk Road, Stoddard.
Participants must have a Hunter’s Safety Certificate when registering, and the $10 cost of the program will include safety instruction, insurance, ear protection, use of the Browning Buck Mark .22 caliber pistols, all ammunition, targets, and use of the La Crosse Rifle Club’s heated and lit facility.
The Shooting Sports Committee has offered this program eight times, and a team of committed and certified instructors will be present at all times to insure safe and quality instruction.
Registration is due with fee by 4:30 p.m. September 13 to the Extension La Crosse County office, 212 Sixth St. N. Suite 2200, and details can be found at the Extension website. Contact Chuck Schleifer or the Extension office with questions about the program at 608-785-9593.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.