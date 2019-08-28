Government offices in La Crosse and many businesses will be closed Monday for Labor Day. A partial holiday schedule follows.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City, county, state and federal government offices in La Crosse will be closed Monday.
LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Monday, and mail will not be delivered.
MUNICIPAL BUSES: City buses will not operate Monday.
GARBAGE PICK-UP: Garbage will not be picked up Monday. It will be collected one day later than usual during the week.
VALLEY VIEW MALL: Hours at most mall stores will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune business office will be closed Monday. The circulation department will be open until 9 a.m. Monday for telephone calls about missed newspapers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.