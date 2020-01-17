You are the owner of this article.
Midwest Players Classic: The schedule
SCHEDULE

Midwest Players Classic: The schedule

MIDWEST PLAYERS CLASSIC SCHEDULE

SATURDAY’S GAMES

At the La Crosse Center

West Salem vs. Aquinas, 12:25 p.m.

DeForest vs. Oshkosh Lourdes Academy, 2 p.m.

Caledonia vs. Madison La Follette, 3:35 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Onalaska, 5:10 p.m.

