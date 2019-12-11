You are the owner of this article.
Onalaska School District to hold Board member information session
The School District of Onalaska will hold an information session for prospective board members at 5 p.m. Dec. 11. If you have any questions, contact Kristen Fay at faykr@onalaskaschools.com or 608-781-9701.

