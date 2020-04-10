Pets of the Week for Friday, April 10

Schnoz is a one-year-old neutered Coonhound mix who is up to date on his vaccinations. This goofy, vocal big dog is looking for a hound-loving home to call his own. He did very well with house training during his time WAGS program and should do well in his new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He should do well with other dogs if given a proper introduction, but due to resource guarding tendencies, he is looking for a family where any children are eight and up and able to give him space during meals. Schnoz is a loving dog who doesn’t know his own size, and thus needs an owner that is able to handle his strength. He would benefit from firm and consistent leadership. Keep in mind that this breed can grow vocal when bored, and he will need physical and mental enrichment to keep him on his best behavior.