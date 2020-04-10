Pets of the Week for Friday, April 10

The Coulee Region Humane Society will waive all cat adoption fees through April 23, and all other adoptions are 50% off their normal fee.
Schnoz is a one-year-old neutered Coonhound mix who is up to date on his vaccinations. This goofy, vocal big dog is looking for a hound-loving home to call his own. He did very well with house training during his time WAGS program and should do well in his new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. He should do well with other dogs if given a proper introduction, but due to resource guarding tendencies, he is looking for a family where any children are eight and up and able to give him space during meals. Schnoz is a loving dog who doesn’t know his own size, and thus needs an owner that is able to handle his strength. He would benefit from firm and consistent leadership. Keep in mind that this breed can grow vocal when bored, and he will need physical and mental enrichment to keep him on his best behavior.
Sugar Ray is a one-year-old neutered male Mini-Rex rabbit who is sweet, sociable and enjoys being around people. He enjoys time outside his pen to explore and favors chewing toys. He came to the shelter as a stray, and his condition had him in foster care for a month but he is now healthy and socialized.
Visit these or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
