Pets of the Week for Sunday, May 3

Coco is a young, spayed Californian mix rabbit who is both sweet and social. She loves spending time outside her cage to run and explore and is looking for a home where she’ll get lots of attention. She would make a great movie-watching buddy.

Eby is a 14-year-old black spayed cat looking for a perfect retirement home. At first shy, she’s since come out of her shell to be a vocal, social cat who seeks attention and deserves a home full of love. Eby has lived with other cats and may do well with new, easy-going cats if given slow and proper introductions. In her age, she would likely prefer a quieter home with lots of spaces to lounge in, and with older respectful children 8 and up.