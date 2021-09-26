Prairie du Chien Historical Society cemetery walk Oct. 2

October is coming, and that means it is time for the very popular cemetery walk sponsored by the Prairie du Chien Historical Society. This year while Visiting Our Ancestors you will tour four of Prairie du Chien’s historic cemeteries and meet early residents of the prairie.

On Saturday Oct. 2, there will be two guided walks. The first walk begins at 10 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. For each walk, all will gather at the Fort Crawford Museum located at 717 South Beaumont Road. An early Prairie du Chien resident is the host of the walk. She will give directions to the first cemetery. Because of COVID-19 concerns, those wishing to participate in either walk are asked to drive their own cars.

The fee for Visiting Our Ancestors: A Tour of Prairie du Chien’s Historic Cemeteries is $15 and includes admission to the Fort Crawford Museum. Reservations are suggested as each walk is limited to twenty people. For more information, contact the museum at 608-326-6960. The Fort Crawford Museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is owned and operated by the Prairie du Chien Historical Society. For more information, go to www.fortcrawfordmuseum.com or visit the museum on Facebook.

