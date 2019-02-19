TOWN OF CAMPBELL -- Today is spring primary election day in Wisconsin, and the town of Campbell is the only La Crosse County municipality with races to decide.
Bruce Becker and Dennis Nelson are challenging incumbent town Chair Terry Schaller, while Troy Littlejohn, Scott Fiksdal and Dennis Nelson are running for a spot on the board of supervisors. The top two in each race will appear on general election ballot April 2.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Campbell Town Hall, 2219 Bainbridge St.
