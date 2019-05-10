Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy will showcase work produced by UW - La Crosse students from 5 to 7 p.m. May 17 and 10 a.m. to noon May 18, at 129 Sixth St. S.
The students are enrolled in "Practices of Art Therapy," a course offered for the first time this semester in conjunction with the new Art Therapy minor at UW - La Crosse. The multidisciplinary course offered by UW - La Crosse's Psychology and Art departments is taught by Melissa Fannin, owner of Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy in downtown La Crosse.
Fannin Counseling & Art Therapy provides counseling services related to anxiety, depression, and grief, and specializes in art therapy. Fannin herself is a licensed counselor and registered art therapist, and specializes in the use of art therapy as a grounded, hands-on approach to developing mindfulness and creating change.
Students in the course were tasked with creating a hypothetical six-week art therapy group for the target audience of their choosing. In addition to an academic paper describing this group, they were also asked to create promotional material and art directives, or prompts designed to help clients think about and engage with a problem through a creative medium.
Finally, each student had to choose one of their own directives and create an original work of art in response, which will be shown alongside their complete final projects.
For for information, visit fannincounseling.com or call 608-615-7898.
