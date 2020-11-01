 Skip to main content
UW-L announces summer 2020 graduates
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.

Holmen

  • Hannah Biesterveld, Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major
  • Hannah Kovacevich, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
  • Merissa Larson, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major
  • Bree Moore-Lawrence, Certificate, Reading Teacher
  • Tyler Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
  • Katie Pierre, Master of Science in Education, Reading
  • Shannon Wells, Master of Science in Education, Reading
  • Tyler Young, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major

Onalaska

  • Karissa Bjornstad, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors
  • Joey Egbert, Master of Science, Biology: Nurse Anesthesia Concentration
  • Kate Hudson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Highest Honors
  • Joseph McInerney, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
  • Donika Saliu, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option
  • Andrea Wiesner, Master of Education - Professional, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
