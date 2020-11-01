UW-L announces summer 2020 graduates

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.
Holmen
- Hannah Biesterveld, Bachelor of Science, Therapeutic Recreation Major
- Hannah Kovacevich, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major
- Merissa Larson, Bachelor of Science, Nuclear Medicine Technology Major
- Bree Moore-Lawrence, Certificate, Reading Teacher
- Tyler Peterson, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
- Katie Pierre, Master of Science in Education, Reading
- Shannon Wells, Master of Science in Education, Reading
- Tyler Young, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major
Onalaska
- Karissa Bjornstad, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Honors
- Joey Egbert, Master of Science, Biology: Nurse Anesthesia Concentration
- Kate Hudson, Bachelor of Science, Public Health and Community Health Education Major, Highest Honors
- Joseph McInerney, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
- Donika Saliu, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major; CASSH Program Option
- Andrea Wiesner, Master of Education - Professional, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!