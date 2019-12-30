You are the owner of this article.
VIVA Gallery exhibit to explore 'Through a Doorway'
The VIVA Gallery will celebrate the talents of its members with the opening of this year's themed show, "Through a Doorway," from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 on site at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, followed by a dinner at the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 S. Main St.

VIVA members Maureen Karlstad, Mark Herring and Natalie Hinahara will be presented, among others during this month-long exhibition. Through these doorways, visions of infinite pastels, uncanny imaginations and serene natural scenes can be found.

For more information on this or future events, call 608-637-6918. To make reservations for the cash-bar dinner, call 608-632-2120.

