VIVA Gallery exhibit to explore 'Through a Doorway'

The VIVA Gallery will celebrate the talents of its members with the opening of this year's themed show, "Through a Doorway," from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 on site at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, followed by a dinner at the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 S. Main St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIVA members Maureen Karlstad, Mark Herring and Natalie Hinahara will be presented, among others during this month-long exhibition. Through these doorways, visions of infinite pastels, uncanny imaginations and serene natural scenes can be found.

For more information on this or future events, call 608-637-6918. To make reservations for the cash-bar dinner, call 608-632-2120.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.