VIVA Gallery exhibit to explore 'Through a Doorway'

The VIVA Gallery will celebrate the talents of its members with the opening of this year's themed show, "Through a Doorway," from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 on site at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua, followed by a dinner at the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, 219 S. Main St.
You have free articles remaining.
VIVA members Maureen Karlstad, Mark Herring and Natalie Hinahara will be presented, among others during this month-long exhibition. Through these doorways, visions of infinite pastels, uncanny imaginations and serene natural scenes can be found.
For more information on this or future events, call 608-637-6918. To make reservations for the cash-bar dinner, call 608-632-2120.