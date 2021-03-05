WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 2

The WIAA boys basketball Division 2 state tournament will tip off Saturday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Saturday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS
(1) Onalaska (18-0) vs. (4) Appleton Xavier (23-4), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Pewaukee (25-3) vs. (3) Lake Mills (23-5), 12:25 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
THE FIELD
ONALASKA
COACH: Craig Kowal (374-131)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Gavin McGrath, sr., 6-11, c, 12.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg; Victor Desmond, sr., 6-7, f, 10.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.2 apg; Sam Kick, sr., 6-3, g, 9.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.8 apg; Evan Gamoke, sr., 5-11, g, 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 32 3-pointers; Isaac Skemp, fr., 6-2, f, 6.1 ppg, 30 3-pointers.
NOTES: The Hilltoppers are making their 10th state tournament appearance and first since 2013. ... Onalaska won the 2012 Division 2 state title. ... The Hilltoppers are holding opponents to 40.2 points per game. ... McGrath is a Division I North Dakota commit and leads the team in scoring (12.8) and rebounding (6.9) while anchoring the defense. ... Desmond and Kick can create off the dribble, while Gamoke and Skemp are effective from beyond the arc. ... Sophomore guard Nick Odom frequently provides a spark off the bench and averages 6.7 ppg and a team-high 1.9 steals per game.
APPLETON XAVIER
COACH: Matt Klarner (207-49)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Alex Sherwood, so., 6-6, f, 17.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 44 3-pointers; Charlie Pfefferle, jr., 6-0, g, 15.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 7.1 apg, 3.1 spg, 58 3-pointers; Ray Zuleger, sr., 6-0, g, 12.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.3 apg, 2.2 spg; Trent Twombly, sr., 6-2, f, 7.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg; Cal Mares, sr., 5-10, g, 6.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.2 apg.
NOTES: The Hawks are making their fifth state tournament appearance. ... Xavier won the 2017 Division 3 title. ... The Hawks started the season 5-4 and haven't lost since falling to Medford 74-65 on Dec. 28. ... Sherwood leads the team in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (10.4). ... Pfefferle leads the team in assists (7.1) and has made a team-high 58 3-pointers. ... Xavier has seven players who have made at least 20 3-pointers, including two who have made more than 40 in Sherwood and Pfefferle.
PEWAUKEE
COACH: David Burkemper (60-17)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Milan Momcilovic, so., 6-8, f, 17.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 60 3-pointers; Josh Terrian, jr., 6-4, g, 14.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.3 apg; Aston Janowski, jr., 6-2, g, 13.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.6 apg, 40 3-pointers; AJ Hintz, sr., 6-1, g, 7.0 ppg; Logan Dobberstein, jr., 6-6, f, 6.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg.
NOTES: The Pirates are making their second state appearance. ... The first came in 2001 in Division 2. ... Pewaukee hasn't lost since falling to Brookfield East 49-44 on Jan. 16. ... The Pirates shoot 45% from 3-point range as a team. ... Momcilovic leads the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (6.9) while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. ... Freshman guard Nick Janowski comes off the bench and provides 10.9 ppg and 49 3-pointers. ... Pewaukee has six players who have made at least 15 3-pointers, including four with more than 35.
LAKE MILLS
COACH: Steve Hicklin (182-85)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Charlie Bender, sr., 6-3, g, 18.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 33 3-pointers; Drew Stoddard, sr., 6-0, g, 14.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.2 apg, 64 3-pointers; Adam Moen, sr., 6-4, f, 14.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.2 apg; Jaxson Retrum, sr., 6-5, f, 8.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 3.0 apg; Ethan Foster, jr., 6-1, g, 4.6 ppg, 25 3-pointers.
NOTES: L-Cats are making their second state appearance. ... The first came in 2017 in Division 3. ... Lake Mills started the season 5-4 but have won eight straight since falling to Lakeside Lutheran 57-46 on Feb. 2. ... Bender is a Division III UW-Platteville commit and leads the team in scoring (18.7). ... Stoddard leads the team in assists (4.2) and 3-pointers (64), while Moen leads the team in rebounding (8.8). ... Retrum adds nearly 8.6 ppg and is shooting 62% from the floor.
— Todd Sommerfeldt