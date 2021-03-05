WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 2

NOTES: The Pirates are making their second state appearance. ... The first came in 2001 in Division 2. ... Pewaukee hasn't lost since falling to Brookfield East 49-44 on Jan. 16. ... The Pirates shoot 45% from 3-point range as a team. ... Momcilovic leads the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (6.9) while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. ... Freshman guard Nick Janowski comes off the bench and provides 10.9 ppg and 49 3-pointers. ... Pewaukee has six players who have made at least 15 3-pointers, including four with more than 35.