WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 4

NOTES: The Hawks qualified for their first state tournament by beating Cuba City 82-77 in a sectional final. ... Two of their losses this season have come to Racine St. Catherine’s, a Division 3 qualifier. ... Nesbitt is a Division II Northern Michigan commit and leads the team in scoring (19.7), rebounding (7.3) and assists (4.7). ... Nesbitt shoots 68% from the floor and has made 16 3-pointers. ... Prairie boasts five players who have made at least 20 3-pointers, including two who have made more than 40 in Fallico and Krekling.