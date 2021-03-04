WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 4

The WIAA boys basketball Division 4 state tournament will tip off Friday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Friday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS
(1) Racine Prairie School (23-3) vs. (4) Onalaska Luther (19-1), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Oshkosh Lourdes (23-5) vs. (3) Edgar (23-2), 12:35 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
THE FIELD
RACINE
PRAIRIE SCHOOL
COACH: Jason Atanasoff (154-99)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Antuan Nesbitt, sr., 6-4, g, 19.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.7 apg; Ashe Oglesby, so., 6-6, f, 10.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg; Kody Krekling, sr., 6-3, f, 9.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42 3-pointers; Asanjai Hunter, jr., 5-11, g, 9.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.2 apg; Jacob Fallico, sr., 5-10, f, 6.2 ppg, 41 3-pointers.
NOTES: The Hawks qualified for their first state tournament by beating Cuba City 82-77 in a sectional final. ... Two of their losses this season have come to Racine St. Catherine’s, a Division 3 qualifier. ... Nesbitt is a Division II Northern Michigan commit and leads the team in scoring (19.7), rebounding (7.3) and assists (4.7). ... Nesbitt shoots 68% from the floor and has made 16 3-pointers. ... Prairie boasts five players who have made at least 20 3-pointers, including two who have made more than 40 in Fallico and Krekling.
ONALASKA LUTHER
COACH: Brad Schaper (170-140)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Gavin Proudfoot, jr., 6-7, f, 15.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg; Isaiah Schwichtenberg, so., 6-3, g, 10.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.8 apg; James Biedenbender, sr., 6-4, g, 9.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 32 3-pointers; Isaiah Loersch, sr., 6-7, f, 8.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg; Lydon Byus, sr., 6-3, g, 6.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.8 apg.
NOTES: The Knights are making their first WIAA state tournament appearance. ... Defeated two state-ranked teams in Bangor and Blair-Taylor in postseason. ... Lone loss of the season is to Division 2 West Salem. ... Proudfoot leads Onalaska Luther in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg), while Schwichtenberg averages a team-high 2.8 assists per game. ... Biedenbender, Schwichtenberg and freshman forward Logan Bahr have combined to make 75 3-pointers.
OSHKOSH LOURDES
COACH: Dennis Ruedinger (262-165)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Preston Ruedinger, sr., 6-2, g, 26.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.6 spg, 95 made 3-pointers; Josh Bauer, sr., 6-0, g, 13.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg; Jack McKellips, sr., 5-11, g, 10.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.0 spg; Jack Huizenga, sr., 5-10, g, 10.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.9 apg; Dominic Kane, jr., 5-10, g, 5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.0 spg.
NOTES: The Knights are making their fifth state tournament appearance after finishing runner-up in 2019. ... Won a WISAA title in 1999. ... Lourdes has won five in a row since a 64-51 loss at Lake Country Lutheran, which is a Division 3 qualifier. ... Ruedinger, who has offers from Division II Michigan Tech and St. Leo, leads the team in scoring (26.5 ppg), rebounding (7.1 rpg) and steals (2.6 spg). ... Ruedinger also shoots 42% from beyond the arc.
EDGAR
COACH: David Huss (129-62)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Drew Guden, sr., 6-1, g, 14.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.2 spg; Kyle Brewster, sr., 6-1, g, 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.4 spg; Konnor Wolf, sr., 6-3, g, 9.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.3 spg; Austin Dahlke, sr., 6-1, g, 9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.3 apg; Brayden Baumgartner, sr., 6-4, f, 7.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg.
NOTES: The Wildcats are making their fifth trip to state and their first in 24 years. ... Edgar hasn’t lost since falling to Division 2 Medford 64-41 on Dec. 29. ... Edgar has won its four postseason games by an average of 19 points. ... Guden leads the team in scoring (14.7 ppg) and has made 51 3-pointers. ... Dahlke has made 48 3-pointers and Brewster has made 47. ... The Wildcats average 10.4 steals per game
— Todd Sommerfeldt
