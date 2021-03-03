WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 5

The WIAA boys basketball Division 5 state tournament will tip off Thursday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Thursday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS
(1) Hustisford (16-3) vs. (4) Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-4) vs. (3) Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence (16-10), 12:35 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 7:05 p.m.
THE FIELD
HUSTISFORD
COACH: Otto Hopfinger (16-3)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Dylan Kuehl, sr., 6-6, g, 23.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.4 apg; Gavin Thimm, jr., 6-2, g, 14.5 ppg, 5.2 apg, 2.8 rpg, 35 3-pointers; Alex Eggleston, sr., 6-9, f, 10.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.7 bpg; Brody Thimm, sr., 6-2, f, 6.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg; Blake Peplinski, jr., 6-2, f, 6.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.5 apg.
NOTES: The Falcons are making their first state tournament appearance. ... Hustisford has won five straight games entering Thursday after a 53-52 loss to Marshall on Feb. 11. ... The Falcons’ other two losses on the season were to Oshkosh Lourdes, a Division 4 state qualifier. ... Kuehl is a Division II Northern Michigan commit and leads the team with 23.1 ppg while shooting 63% from the floor. ... Eggleston leads the team in rebounding (9.0 rpg) and blocks (2.7 bpg), while Gavin Thimm averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game.
WAUZEKA-STEUBEN
COACH: Isaiah Okey (16-2)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Gavin Ralph, sr., 6-4, g, 18.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.2 spg; Caydon Lomas, so., 6-1, g, 11.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 30 3-pointers; Garett Kapinus, jr., 5-11, g, 11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 apg; Jonah Reichmann, jr., 5-10, g, 7.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg; Nate Martin, sr., 5-7, g, 4.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg.
NOTES: The Hornets are making their second state tournament appearance. ... The first came in 2011. ... Wauzeka-Steuben has won five straight games entering Thursday since a 65-59 loss to River Ridge on Jan. 23. ... The Hornets’ other loss came to Boscobel on Dec. 7 in their second game of the season. ... Ralph is a Division II Upper Iowa commit and leds the team in scoring (18.9 ppg), rebounding (10.1 rpg) and assists (5.1 apg).
CHIPPEWA FALLS MCDONELL
COACH: Adam Schilling (51-20)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Logan Hughes, sr., 6-2, g, 14.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.5 apg; Jake Siegenthaler, sr., 6-2, g, 13.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg; Eddie Mittermeyer, so., 5-10, g, 9.9 ppg, 2.6 apg; Tanner Opsal, sr., 6-3, f, 7.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg; Dan Anderson, jr., 5-10, g, 6.8 ppg.
NOTES: The Macks have qualified for the past five state tournaments that have been held. ... McDonell is making its sixth state tournament appearance and won the title in 2016. ... The Macks started the season 0-2 but haven’t lost since falling to Altoona 44-41 on Feb. 8. ... Hughes leads the team in scoring (14.6 ppg) and assists (3.5), while Opsal leads the team in rebounding (7.3 rpg). ... Hughes, Siegenthaler and Mittermeyer have combined to make 102 3-pointers.
GREEN BAY N.E.W. LUTHERAN/PROVIDENCE
COACH: Mark Meerstein (380-346)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Marshal Bukowski, sr., 6-3, f, 19.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg; Tristan Lynch, so., 6-6, f, 11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.9 bpg; Lucas Dhein, jr., 6-0, g, 9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.0 apg; Elijah Lange, sr., 5-8, g, 9.4 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.2 spg; Elijah Meerstein, so., 6-2, g, 8.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.8 apg, 2.7 spg.
NOTES: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Providence is making its first state tournament appearance. ... As a standalone program, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran had qualified for seven state tournaments. ... The Blazers started the season 3-8 but have won their postseason games by an average of 33 points. ... Bukowski leads the team in scoring (19.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.6 rpg), while Meerstein leads the team in assists (6.8 apg) and steals (2.7 spg). ... Dhein, Bukowski and Meerstein have combined to make 107 3-pointers.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
