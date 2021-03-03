WIAA state boys basketball: A look at Division 5

The WIAA boys basketball Division 5 state tournament will tip off Thursday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Thursday evening. Here’s a look at the field:

NOTES: The Falcons are making their first state tournament appearance. ... Hustisford has won five straight games entering Thursday after a 53-52 loss to Marshall on Feb. 11. ... The Falcons’ other two losses on the season were to Oshkosh Lourdes, a Division 4 state qualifier. ... Kuehl is a Division II Northern Michigan commit and leads the team with 23.1 ppg while shooting 63% from the floor. ... Eggleston leads the team in rebounding (9.0 rpg) and blocks (2.7 bpg), while Gavin Thimm averages a team-high 5.2 assists per game.