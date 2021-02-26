WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 2

NOTES: The Hilltoppers are making their second state appearance and first since 2016. ... Onalaska has won nine game sin a row since a loss to Menomonie. ...Gamoke, a Sioux Falls commit, has scored at least 10 points in every game this season and is shooting 43.5% (54-for-124) from the 3-point line. ... She has scored 20 or more 12 times and had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the sectional final vs. Rice Lake. ... The Hilltoppers were 7-0 vs. MVC teams this season. ... Garrity scored a season-high 17 points in a win over Holmen and is shooting 41.1% (24-for-58) from the 3-point line.