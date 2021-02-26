WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 2

The WIAA girls basketball Division 2 state tournament will tip off Friday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Friday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS(1) Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) vs. (4) Onalaska (17-3), 9:05 a.m.
(2) New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) vs. (3) Reedsburg (19-1), 12:25 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIPSemifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
THE FIELDGREEN BAY NOTRE DAME
COACH: Sara Rohde (199-61)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Sammy Opichka, sr., 6-0, f, 18.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.5 apg, 2.8 spg; Gracie Grzesk, fr., 5-11, f, 12.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 27 3-pointers; Sarah Hardwick, jr., 5-11, f, 11.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg; Georgia Gregoire, sr., 5-7, g, 8.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.8 spg; Charley Apple, sr., 5-5, g, 7.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 51 3-pointers.
NOTES: The Tritons are playing in their eighth state tournament and first since qualifying in 2016. ... Notre Dame won Division 2 championships in 2001 and 2013. ... The Tritons have won their past 17 games by an average of 46.3 points with the closest contest a 25-point win over Kaukauna. ... Opichka, a St. Thomas (Minn.) commit, has averaged 20 ppg in her past four games and scored 33 points in her team’s 70-38 win over a 25-1 Freedom team in the sectional finals. ... Grzesk scored 23 points in a regional win over West De Pere.
ONALASKA
COACH: Shane Schmeling (159-55)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Olivia Gamoke, sr., 5-6, g, 10.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.9 spg, 54 3-pointers; Molly Garrity, sr., 5-8, w, 9.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 24 3-pointers; Ava Smith, jr., 5-10, w, 8.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 24 3-pointers; Devyn Schmeling, jr., 5-6, g, 7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.9 apg;Jamia Dillard, jr., 5-9, f, 3.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg.
NOTES: The Hilltoppers are making their second state appearance and first since 2016. ... Onalaska has won nine game sin a row since a loss to Menomonie. ...Gamoke, a Sioux Falls commit, has scored at least 10 points in every game this season and is shooting 43.5% (54-for-124) from the 3-point line. ... She has scored 20 or more 12 times and had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the sectional final vs. Rice Lake. ... The Hilltoppers were 7-0 vs. MVC teams this season. ... Garrity scored a season-high 17 points in a win over Holmen and is shooting 41.1% (24-for-58) from the 3-point line.
NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER
COACH: Andy Monfre (42-11)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Nikki Dienberg, sr., 5-7, g, 13.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 39 3-pointers; Kylie Lemberger, sr., 5-9, g/f, 13.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 31 3-pointers; Brynn Fuestenberg, jr., 5-11, g, 9.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 44 3-pointers; Cameron Hoffman, sr., 5-11, g/f, 9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.1 apg; Lexi Bugajski, so., 6-0, g/f, 4.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg.
NOTES: The Lions shared the Woodland West Conference championship with Pewaukee. ... Eisenhower is making its seventh state appearance and first since 2018. ... The Lions won the Division 2 championships in 2010 and 2016. ... Eisenhower has won 11 games in a row. ... Dienberg has averaged 18 ppg in the postseason, while Lemberger has added 14.8. ... Dienberg scored 35 points in a win over Beaver Dam, and Lemberger had 28 in a win over Hartland Arrowhead.
REEDSBURG
COACH: Mark Simon (242-110)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Mahra Wieman, jr., 5-10, g/f, 20.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 2.6 spg, 34 3-pointers; Sydney Cherney, fr., 5-8, g, 14.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.7 spg; Trenna Cherney, jr., 5-10, g, 15.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 20 3-pointers; Melissa Dietz, jr., 5-8, g/f, 7.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg; Macie Wieman, jr., 5-10, g, 3.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 5.1 apg.
NOTES: The Beavers have won 12 straight games since a midseason loss to Beaver Dam. ... Reedsburg is playing in its second state tournament and first since 2012. ... The Beavers own a 77-51 win over Division 2 qualifier Onalaska and a 72-39 win over Division 4 qualifier Mineral Point. ... Marah Wieman averaged 25 ppg in two sectional games. ... Trenna Cherney has scored at least 20 points four times.
— Todd Sommerfeldt