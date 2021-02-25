WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 4

The WIAA girls basketball Division 4 state tournament will tip off Friday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Friday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS
(1) Mishicot (18-2) vs. (4) Fall Creek (15-4), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Bangor (18-2) vs. (3) Mineral Point (16-5), 12:25 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
THE FIELD
MISHICOT
COACH: Mike Garceau (102-39)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Kylie Schmidt, sr., 6-0, f, 16.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 3.2 spg; Desiree Kleiman, sr., 6-0, f/g, 16.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.8 spg; Ally McArdle, jr., 5-8, g, 8.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg; Abby Garceau, sr., 5-8, g, 6.3 ppg, 27 3-pointers; Kally Krueger, sr., 5-9, g, 4.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.9 apg.
NOTES: The Indians are playing in their second state tournament and have qualified for the second straight year. ... Mishicot was a Division 4 qualifier last season and lost a 57-55 overtime semifinal to Melrose-Mindoro. ... Schmidt is the top scorer and rebounder this season after scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in that loss to the Mustangs. ... The Indians have four players on this team that played more than 30 minutes in last year’s semifinal loss. ... Mishicot placed second in the Big East-North, which was won by Division 3 state qualifier Howards Grove.
FALL CREEK
COACH: Jason Martzke (358-166)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Mackensy Kolpien, sr., 5-9, f, 11.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Emily Madden, sr., 5-5, g, 10.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg; Gianna Vollrath, jr., 6-0, f, 9.0 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.2 apg; Emma Ryan, sr., 5-10, g, 6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg; Katie Kent, jr., 5-3, g, 5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg.
NOTES: The Crickets are making their 12th state appearance and first since 2015. ... Fall Creek has won four championships. ... The Crickets placed third in the Western Cloverbelt Conference, but beat co-champion Chippewa Falls McDonell — a Division 5 state qualifier — 58-39 midseason. ... Fall Creek has won five straight games since a loss to other co-champion Osseo-Fairchild. ... Kolpien scored 19 points and Madden 17 in a 65-53 sectional championship win over Phillips.
BANGOR
COACH: Merlin Jones (202-68)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Nora Tucker, so., 5-7, g, 11.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 27 3-pointers; Megan Miedema, sr., 5-4, g, 11.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.7 apg, 2.1 spg, 24 3-pointers; Haley Jones, sr., 5-9, f, 9.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.4 spg; Taylor Jacobson, jr., 5-3, g, 7.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.1 spg; Madelyn Janisch, jr., 5-10, f, 4.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg.
NOTES: The Cardinals are playing in their fourth state tournament in five years. ... They won the Division 5 championship in 2018 by beating Black Hawk, which lost Saturday for the first time since that game. ... Bangor also won a state championship in 1997. ... Tucker is coming off a season-high 20-point effort in a 67-55 sectional championship win over Auburndale, and she scored 18 to anchor a 62-34 win over Cashton in a regional final. ... Bangor played up and beat G-E-T, Sparta and Melrose-Mindoro this season. ... the Cardinals beat Mel.-Min. — a Division 4 state qualifier from 2018-2020 — twice.
MINERAL POINT
COACH: Michael Keyes (124-60)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Mallory Lindsey, jr., 5-4, g, 11.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 56 3-pointers; Macy Aschliman, sr., 5-5, g, 10.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.8 spg; Kennedy Wagner, so., 6-0, f, 8.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.4 spg, 34 3-pointers; Ella Chambers, jr., 5-3, g, 9.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.2 spg, 30 3-pointers; Blair Watters, jr., 6-0, f, 8.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.4 spg.
NOTES: The Pointers are making their second state appearance. ... Their first resulted in a Division 4 championship in 2016. ... Linddsey scored 45 points in regional championship and sectional semifinal games before being held to 4 in the sectional final. ... Watters stepped up with 19 points in that 65-33 win over Fennimore. ... Mineral Point pushed Division 5 powerhouse Black Hawk to overtime, and the one-sided win over Fennimore followed an 11-point loss to Fennimore in the regular-season finale.
— Todd Sommerfeldt
