WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 4

NOTES: The Indians are playing in their second state tournament and have qualified for the second straight year. ... Mishicot was a Division 4 qualifier last season and lost a 57-55 overtime semifinal to Melrose-Mindoro. ... Schmidt is the top scorer and rebounder this season after scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in that loss to the Mustangs. ... The Indians have four players on this team that played more than 30 minutes in last year’s semifinal loss. ... Mishicot placed second in the Big East-North, which was won by Division 3 state qualifier Howards Grove.