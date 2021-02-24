WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 5

NOTES: The Warriors have qualified for four straight state tournaments and won Division 5 in 2018 and 2019 before the remainder of the 2020 tournament was called off before Black Hawk could play. ... The Warriors have won 75 straight games since a 39-29 loss to Bangor in the 2018 championship game. ... Butler is a UW-Green Bay commit and leads the team with her scoring average of 28.6 points per game. ... Butler is shooting 55.3% from the floor and has made 69 of 159 attempts (43.4%) from the 3-point line. ... Butler also leads the Warriors with 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 6.3 steals per game.