WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 5

The WIAA girls basketball Division 5 state tournament will tip off Thursday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Thursday evening. Here’s a look at the field:
SEMIFINALS
(1) Black Hawk (21-0) vs. (4) Three Lakes (19-5), 9:05 a.m.
(2) Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-3) vs. (3) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (14-8), 12:35 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.
THE FIELD
BLACK HAWK
COACH: Michael Flanagan (307-70)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Bailey Butler, sr., 5-8, g, 28.6 ppg, 8.0 apg, 7.8 rpg, 6.3 spg, 69 3-pointers; Kaylee Marty, sr., 5-5, g, 15.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.9 apg; Makayla Mau, sr., 6-1, f, 8.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg; Macie Stauffacher, sr., 5-7, g, 6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 40 3-pointers; Tara Wellnitz, so., 5-10, f, 5.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 apg.
NOTES: The Warriors have qualified for four straight state tournaments and won Division 5 in 2018 and 2019 before the remainder of the 2020 tournament was called off before Black Hawk could play. ... The Warriors have won 75 straight games since a 39-29 loss to Bangor in the 2018 championship game. ... Butler is a UW-Green Bay commit and leads the team with her scoring average of 28.6 points per game. ... Butler is shooting 55.3% from the floor and has made 69 of 159 attempts (43.4%) from the 3-point line. ... Butler also leads the Warriors with 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 6.3 steals per game.
THREE LAKES
COACH: George Lurvey (63-31)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Sydney Lurvey, sr., 5-7, g, 14.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 54 3-pointers; Taylor Kolling, sr., 5-7, g, 9.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 39 3-pointers; Maria Szews, jr., 6-0, f, 7.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Kara Sowinski, jr., 5-2, g, 7.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.3 apg, 22 3-pointers; Emily Fink, sr., 5-11, f, 5.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg.
NOTES: The Bluejays are making their second state appearance and first since 1999. ... Three Lakes finished the regular season with a 53-37 loss to Crandon before winning their four postseason games by an average of 36.8 points. ... Lurvey and Kolling have combined for 93 3-pointers. ... Three Lakes is shooting 38.6% from the floor and 56.6% from the free-throw line. ... The Bluejays came back from a 2-3 start to the season.
CHIPPEWA FALLS MCDONELL
COACH: Don Cooper (149-105)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Lauryn Deetz, jr., 5-5, 12.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Anna Geissler, sr., 5-8, 11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 29 3-pointers; Marley Hughes, so., 5-9, 6.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.5 apg; Destiny Baughman, jr., 5-7, 4.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 spg; Abigail Petranovich, jr, 5-11, 2.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg.
NOTES: The Macks are making their first appearance in a girls basketball state tournament. ... McDonell has played less games than anyone else in the Division 5 field. ... The Macks have won six straight games since a 54-47 loss to Osseo-Fairchild. ... McDonell beat Prairie Farm 72-53 in the sectional finals. ... The Macks shoot 32.6% from the floor.
WIS. RAPIDS ASSUMPTION
COACH: Ryan Klein (70-49)
POSSIBLE STARTERS: Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., 5-5, g, 13.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, 25 3-pointers; Jessie Grundhoffer, sr., 5-11, f, 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 21 3-pointers; Emily Bohn, sr., 6-4, c, 9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 bpg; Sam Nelson, sr., 5-3, g, 3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, Cristin Casey, so., 5-7, f, 2.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 spg.
NOTES: The Royals won two of their first seven games but came back to win eight of their past nine. ... Assumption is playing in its sixth state tournament and first since winning Division 5 in 2016. ... The Royals have won their four tournament games by an average of 24.3 points. ... Assumption held six opponents to less than 30 points and lost a 69-49 game to Division 4 qualifier Aquinas.
