 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 5
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

WIAA state girls basketball: A look at Division 5

WIAA 2021 girls basketball tournament logo

The WIAA girls basketball Division 5 state tournament will tip off Thursday morning at the La Crosse Center, with the championship held Thursday evening. Here’s a look at the field:

SEMIFINALS

(1) Black Hawk (21-0) vs. (4) Three Lakes (19-5), 9:05 a.m.

(2) Chippewa Falls McDonell (12-3) vs. (3) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (14-8), 12:35 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 6:35 p.m.

THE FIELD

BLACK HAWK

COACH: Michael Flanagan (307-70)

POSSIBLE STARTERS: Bailey Butler, sr., 5-8, g, 28.6 ppg, 8.0 apg, 7.8 rpg, 6.3 spg, 69 3-pointers; Kaylee Marty, sr., 5-5, g, 15.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.0 spg, 2.9 apg; Makayla Mau, sr., 6-1, f, 8.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg; Macie Stauffacher, sr., 5-7, g, 6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 40 3-pointers; Tara Wellnitz, so., 5-10, f, 5.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.0 apg.

NOTES: The Warriors have qualified for four straight state tournaments and won Division 5 in 2018 and 2019 before the remainder of the 2020 tournament was called off before Black Hawk could play. ... The Warriors have won 75 straight games since a 39-29 loss to Bangor in the 2018 championship game. ... Butler is a UW-Green Bay commit and leads the team with her scoring average of 28.6 points per game. ... Butler is shooting 55.3% from the floor and has made 69 of 159 attempts (43.4%) from the 3-point line. ... Butler also leads the Warriors with 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 6.3 steals per game.

THREE LAKES

COACH: George Lurvey (63-31)

POSSIBLE STARTERS: Sydney Lurvey, sr., 5-7, g, 14.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 54 3-pointers; Taylor Kolling, sr., 5-7, g, 9.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 39 3-pointers; Maria Szews, jr., 6-0, f, 7.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Kara Sowinski, jr., 5-2, g, 7.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 6.3 apg, 22 3-pointers; Emily Fink, sr., 5-11, f, 5.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg.

NOTES: The Bluejays are making their second state appearance and first since 1999. ... Three Lakes finished the regular season with a 53-37 loss to Crandon before winning their four postseason games by an average of 36.8 points. ... Lurvey and Kolling have combined for 93 3-pointers. ... Three Lakes is shooting 38.6% from the floor and 56.6% from the free-throw line. ... The Bluejays came back from a 2-3 start to the season.

CHIPPEWA FALLS MCDONELL

COACH: Don Cooper (149-105)

POSSIBLE STARTERS: Lauryn Deetz, jr., 5-5, 12.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Anna Geissler, sr., 5-8, 11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 29 3-pointers; Marley Hughes, so., 5-9, 6.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.5 apg; Destiny Baughman, jr., 5-7, 4.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 spg; Abigail Petranovich, jr, 5-11, 2.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg.

NOTES: The Macks are making their first appearance in a girls basketball state tournament. ... McDonell has played less games than anyone else in the Division 5 field. ... The Macks have won six straight games since a 54-47 loss to Osseo-Fairchild. ... McDonell beat Prairie Farm 72-53 in the sectional finals. ... The Macks shoot 32.6% from the floor.

WIS. RAPIDS ASSUMPTION

COACH: Ryan Klein (70-49)

POSSIBLE STARTERS: Ainara Sainz de Rozas, jr., 5-5, g, 13.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 spg, 25 3-pointers; Jessie Grundhoffer, sr., 5-11, f, 12.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 21 3-pointers; Emily Bohn, sr., 6-4, c, 9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.5 bpg; Sam Nelson, sr., 5-3, g, 3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg, Cristin Casey, so., 5-7, f, 2.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.7 spg.

NOTES: The Royals won two of their first seven games but came back to win eight of their past nine. ... Assumption is playing in its sixth state tournament and first since winning Division 5 in 2016. ... The Royals have won their four tournament games by an average of 24.3 points. ... Assumption held six opponents to less than 30 points and lost a 69-49 game to Division 4 qualifier Aquinas.

+2 
Bailey Butler mug

Butler
+2 
Lauryn Deetz mug

Deetz

— Todd Sommerfeldt

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News