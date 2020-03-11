WIAA state girls basketball: Schedule and game capsules

Arcadia: The Raiders are making their first state appearance since 1998, have won 11 straight games and are led by seniors Ellie Hoesley (15.3 ppg) and Linzy Sendelbach (13.3 ppg). ... Junior Mercedes Romo has made 56 3-pointers; Platteville: The Hillmen have been ranked first all season, eliminated two-time defending Division 3 champ Marshall and are led by senior Sami Martin (17.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg).

Aquinas: The Blugolds are going for their third straight Division 4 title, haven’t lost to a Wisconsin team since 2017 and are led by senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski (24.3 ppg, 6.9 apg, 5.4 spg) and Taylor Theusch (14.3 ppg, 74 3-pointers). ... Only loss is to nationally ranked Hopkins, Minnesota’s top team in its largest class; Crandon: At state for second time in three years, winner of seven straight games and led by senior Tabitha Renkas (12.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.2 apg). ... Started season with win over Wausau West, a .500 Division 1 team.