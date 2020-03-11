WIAA state girls basketball: Schedule and game capsules

Schedule
Resch Center, Ashwaubenon
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Division 3 semifinals
Arcadia (23-3) vs. Platteville (25-0), 1:35 p.m.
Wrightstown (24-2) vs. Lake Mills (24-2), approx., 3 p.m.
Division 4 semifinals
Aquinas (24-1) vs. Crandon (21-4), 6:35 p.m.
Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. Mishicot (23-3), approx. 8 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Division 5 semifinals
Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Wausau Newman Catholic (22-4) 9:05 a.m.
Clear Lake (26-0) vs. Bangor (25-1), approx. 11 a.m.
Division 2 semifinals
Hortonville (25-1) vs. Oregon (21-5), 1:35 p.m.
Beaver Dam (23-3) vs. Pewaukee (21-5), approx. 3 p.m.
Division 1 semifinals
Middleton (25-1) vs. Oconomowoc (22-4) 6:35 p.m.
Bay Port (24-2) vs. Milwaukee DSHA (23-3), approx. 8 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Division 5 championship, 11:05 a.m., followed by Division 4, 3, 2 and 1
Local matchups
ARCADIA VS. PLATTEVILLE
Arcadia: The Raiders are making their first state appearance since 1998, have won 11 straight games and are led by seniors Ellie Hoesley (15.3 ppg) and Linzy Sendelbach (13.3 ppg). ... Junior Mercedes Romo has made 56 3-pointers; Platteville: The Hillmen have been ranked first all season, eliminated two-time defending Division 3 champ Marshall and are led by senior Sami Martin (17.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg).
AQUINAS VS. CRANDON
Aquinas: The Blugolds are going for their third straight Division 4 title, haven’t lost to a Wisconsin team since 2017 and are led by senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski (24.3 ppg, 6.9 apg, 5.4 spg) and Taylor Theusch (14.3 ppg, 74 3-pointers). ... Only loss is to nationally ranked Hopkins, Minnesota’s top team in its largest class; Crandon: At state for second time in three years, winner of seven straight games and led by senior Tabitha Renkas (12.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.2 apg). ... Started season with win over Wausau West, a .500 Division 1 team.
MEL.-MIN. VS. MISHICOT
Melrose-Mindoro: Third straight state appearance and runner-up the last two years while entering with a 14-game winning streak. ... Has Division I recruits in seniors Mesa Byom (17.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and Emily Herzberg (16.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 40 3-pointers). ... Owns wins over Onalaska and Bangor; Mishicot: Owner of 14 straight wins and making first state appearance. ... Led by juniors Kylie Schmidt (16.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg) and Desiree Kleiman (11.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Abby Garceau (40 3-pointers).
BANGOR VS. CLEAR LAKE
Bangor: Has won two previous state titles and winner of 24 straight games after early loss to Melrose-Mindoro. .. .Led by senior Karsen Kershner (13.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg), junior Haley Jones (9.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg) and sophomore Taylor Jacobson (30 3-pointers); Clear Lake: Making second state appearance and first since 1997. ... Average winning margin in postseason is 32.6. ... Balanced scoring from senior Madison Zimmer (13.7 ppg, 39 3-pointers), sophomore Maddie Rosen (12.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and senior Julianna Rosen (10.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg).