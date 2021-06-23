WIAA state track and field meet: Athletes to watch

ADELYNN HYATT, sr., Cashton: Owns four D3 state medals and was a two-time runner-up as a sophomore, Hyatt is seeded first in the high jump (5-4), is tied for the second seed in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and is part of the fastest-qualifying 800 relay (1:46.83) and third-fastest 400 relay team (50.97).

SYLVIA JOHANSEN, jr., Clinton: A D2 champion and record-breaker as a freshman in the 100, Johansen is seeded third in the 200 (26.06) and eighth in the 100 (12.73) this time.

DANNI LANGSETH, sr., D.C. Everest: Future University of Wisconsin thrower is seeded first in the D1 shot put (44-5½) and discus (161-9) after winning both events in 2019 and placing second in the discus as a freshman.

CHLOE LARSEN, sr., Waunakee: She was the D1 champion in the 400 two years ago and is seeded third in the event this year. Larsen also runs with Waunakee’s top-seeded 1,600 relay (4:00.92).