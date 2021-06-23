WIAA state track and field meet: Athletes to watch

BOYS
(Alphabetical order)
JACKSON ACKER, sr., Verona: Chasing a D1 meet record (193-3) in the shot put that has stood for 28 years, he enters with the best qualifying throw of 196-0. He is also seeded second in the shot put (55-7½).
LUKAS BECK, sr., Aquinas: Returns as the defending champion in the D3 100 and 200 and is seeded first in both events with respective times of 10.88 and 22.43 in addition to role with the Blugolds’ contending 400 relay team (44.16).
SHANE GRIEPENTROG, jr., Valders: A first-time qualifier who has the top seeded time in the D2 1,600 (4:16.28) and 3,200 (9:35.81). He placed sixth at the state cross country meet last fall.
LUCAS HEYROTH, jr., Lodi: Was a D2 state qualifier as a freshman with second-, third-, and fourth-place performances in the long jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, respectively. He is seeded first in all three this year with efforts of 23-0½, 14.93 and 39.61.
OWEN JONES, sr., New Lisbon: Owns the top D3 qualifying times in the 800 (1:57.75) and 1,600 (4:26.26).
LANDON PETERSON, sr., Onalaska: Won the D1 300 hurdle championship as a sophomore and is seeded first in the long jump (23-2¼), second in the 110 hurdles (15.05) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.74) on Saturday.
LUKE SCHROEDER, sr., Ashwaubenon: Owner of the top qualifying time ni the D1 110 hurdles (15.04) and 300 hurdles (38.06).
JOSHUA TRUCHON, sr., West Allis Hale: The top D1 seed in both the 1,600 (4:17.31) and 3,200 (9:14.58) after winning a cross country championship last fall and placing fourth the previous year.
LUKE VANCE, sr., G-E-T: Picked up a medal as a member of a relay team as a freshman and enters his final state meet with the top sectional performances in the D2 100 (11.07) and 200 (22.51).
GIRLS
(Alphabetical order)
JESSICA BRUEGGEMAN, sr., Royall: Competing in four D3 events for the third time in here career, Brueggeman is seeded first in the triple jump (36-5¾) and third in the long jump (18-0¾) after winning both events two years ago by breaking meet records at 38-9¾ and 18-8¾) .
NORA GREMBAN, fr., Northland Pines: Making her D3 state debut as the top qualifier in the 800 (2:15) and 1,600 (4:57).
JAIAH HOPF, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran: Looking for a taste of DI gold after winning the D2 long jump and triple jump as a freshman, she has the top qualifying performances in both events (18-8¾) and 38-3¾) this year.
ADELYNN HYATT, sr., Cashton: Owns four D3 state medals and was a two-time runner-up as a sophomore, Hyatt is seeded first in the high jump (5-4), is tied for the second seed in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and is part of the fastest-qualifying 800 relay (1:46.83) and third-fastest 400 relay team (50.97).
SYLVIA JOHANSEN, jr., Clinton: A D2 champion and record-breaker as a freshman in the 100, Johansen is seeded third in the 200 (26.06) and eighth in the 100 (12.73) this time.
DANNI LANGSETH, sr., D.C. Everest: Future University of Wisconsin thrower is seeded first in the D1 shot put (44-5½) and discus (161-9) after winning both events in 2019 and placing second in the discus as a freshman.
CHLOE LARSEN, sr., Waunakee: She was the D1 champion in the 400 two years ago and is seeded third in the event this year. Larsen also runs with Waunakee’s top-seeded 1,600 relay (4:00.92).
AMALIA, LYDIA, KORA MALECEK, srs., Onalaska: University of Illinois distance runners who will be all over the D1 field on Saturday. Amalia won the 1,600 two years ago and is seeded fifth this year (5:12.24), Lydia ia seeded first in the 800 (2:2:13.56), Kora is third in the 3,200 (11:06.16) and all are part of the top-seeded 3,200 relay (9:33.89) and second-seeded 1,600 relay (4:02.54).
KAYCI MARTENSEN, jr., Benton: A top seed in the D3 1,600 (5:17.39) and 3,200 (11:11.45) after winning both events as a freshman. She has also won two D2 individual cross country championships.
BRYNLEE NELSON, sr., Fennimore: Seeded first in the D3 400 (57.61) and 800 (2:16.61) and part of the 1,600 relay team with the top qualifying time of 4:04.2).
BROOKLYN SANDVIG, so., Chippewa Falls: She enters as the top seed in the D1 100 (12.09) and 400 (57.02), second seed in the 200 (25.51) and third seed in the long jump (18-0¾).
LINNEA WILLER, sr., Freedom: Seeded first in the D2 shot put (43-2¾) and discus (142-11).
— Todd Sommerfeldt, La Crosse Tribune