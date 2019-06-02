ONALASKA — Alger “Al” H. Palmer, 83, of Onalaska passed away at his home Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A memorial service and celebration of Al’s life has been tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 21. Details will be announced in a complete obituary to be published at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family.
