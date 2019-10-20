Allan David Brott, 65, of Onalaska and Manitowoc, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aurora BayCare.
Allan is survived by his children, Tracy and Jesse (Bevin) Brott; grandchildren, Lucas, Wyatt, Ellie, Myles, Kinsley and Kylee; brothers, Ken and Tim Brott; sisters, Lisa (Ted) Zak, Cindy Melton and Jeanine Brott; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Brott; and brother-in-law, Sam Melton.
Allan loved the outdoors, rock and roll music, traveling, motorcycles and rooting for the Packers. There will be no services. Allan will be laid to rest in Key West, Fla., his favorite place in the world.
