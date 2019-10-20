{{featured_button_text}}

Allan David Brott, 65, of Onalaska and Manitowoc, Wis., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Aurora BayCare.

Allan is survived by his children, Tracy and Jesse (Bevin) Brott; grandchildren, Lucas, Wyatt, Ellie, Myles, Kinsley and Kylee; brothers, Ken and Tim Brott; sisters, Lisa (Ted) Zak, Cindy Melton and Jeanine Brott; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Cheryl Brott; and brother-in-law, Sam Melton.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Allan loved the outdoors, rock and roll music, traveling, motorcycles and rooting for the Packers. There will be no services. Allan will be laid to rest in Key West, Fla., his favorite place in the world.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.