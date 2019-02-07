NEW LISBON, Wis./HOLMEN — Allan Tiedt, 60, of New Lisbon, formerly of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Holmen Lutheran Church in Holmen, with Pastor Matt Toso officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.

A full obituary will be published later. The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

