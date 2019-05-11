It is with extreme sadness that the family of Alyssa Rae (Snow) Horning announces her unexpected passing Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 26.
Alyssa was born in Milwaukee, Sept. 28, 1992. During her developmental years, she was an avid student, particularly excelling in the areas of reading and writing. Alyssa enjoyed annual vacations to Disney World, with her extended family. She loved team sports such as soccer, volleyball, basketball, and most particularly softball, eventually playing with her parents, on their coed recreational team. Her competitive spirit, perfectionism, drive, and perseverance were evident in all that she did. Alyssa also loved music (piano, percussion, voice), participating in high school solo ensemble, and show band. It was early in her high school years that she met the love of her life, Jacob Horning. They shared a love of music, laughter, and hanging out in the high school auditorium. After attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, for over two years, she chose to make a life change and entered into management training for the Buckle, in Sioux Falls, S.D. At the Buckle, Alyssa found the perfect outlet for her vibrant personality, love of working with people, organization and coordination skills, high energy, clothing sense, and even mathematical applications. On July 16, 2016, she and Jake were married. The couple settled in Madison, where Alyssa accepted a management position at the Buckle in West Towne Mall. In the month of April, in 2018, Alyssa and Jake moved into their newly remodeled home in Madison, where Alyssa exhibited a passion for decorating, gardening, and finding personalized décor on Etsy. Throughout her life, Alyssa displayed a love of animals-her Lassie stuffed animal, Golden Retriever, Copper, rescue Pomeranian, Coco (Chanel), and Jake’s rescued superhero dog, Batman. Alyssa was a loving, kind, and caring individual.
Lyssie will be forever remembered by her husband, Jacob Horning; parents, John and Mary Jo Snow of Onalaska; brother, Christopher Snow (fiancé, Nichole Wirtz) of Houston, Texas; grandmother, Lucille Kiszka of La Crosse; in-laws, Dennis and Holly Horning of Onalaska; sisters-in-law, Brooke (Dan) Riffey and their son, Grayson, all of Onalaska; and Becca (Mike) Lind of Denver; grandparents-in-law, Dick and Barb Shaw of Onalaska; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins (both biological and honorary); many treasured friends; pets, Coco and Batman; and birth parents, Nik Fredrich and Trina Halsey, who created this beautiful life.
Alyssa was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lu Snow; grandfather, Joseph Kiszka; grandparents, Mary and Irv Snow; and forever pal, Copper Snow.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate. A luncheon will be served following the Mass. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. There also will be visitation at Newman starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass. Interment will be private at a later date.
Alyssa’s family will be making donations in her memory to the Coulee Council on Addictions and the Coulee Region Humane Society; therefore, memorials are preferred to the family in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be sent to www.jandtfredrickson.com.
