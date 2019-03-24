RED WING, Minn. — Amanda Anna Whitehead, 98, of Red Wing died Thursday, March 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; son, David; son-in-law, Francis Rivieccio; brothers, George, Peter, and James Hurtz; and sisters, Regina Schomberg and Johanna Frederick. She is survived by her children, Louise Rivieccio of Manchester, Vt., Roger Whitehead of Mills River, N.C., Rita (Terry) Morgan of Red Wing, Gerald (Amporn) Whitehead of Milwaukee, Susan (Don) Dopkins of Red Wing, and Curtiss Whitehead of La Crosse; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Burial at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Pine Hollow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to St. Crispin’s Foundation. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

