OCONOMOWOC, Wis./LA CROSSE — Ann Elizabeth Gerrard Harmon, 93, of La Crosse and most recently of Oconomowoc passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Beloved widow of Lloyd Harmon.

Ann was born Jan. 28, 1927, in Chicago, to Willard and Merrylyn Murphy Gerrard.

She attended Rosary College in Lake Forest, Ill., at a time when gloves were a necessity to leave the campus. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1948, with a degree in education. Her first teaching position was in Marinette, Wis., where she met her husband, Lloyd Harmon and married in 1950. She taught kindergarten and later became a reading specialist. She had a special affection for young children. Ann was an avid reader and bridge player. She loved to entertain, especially her neighbors on Christmas day.

Retiring in the early 1980s, Ann and Lloyd enjoyed many winters in Golf Shores, Ala., and summers in La Crosse, which they made their permanent home. They played golf and bridge with their many friends and loved to travel.

Ann is survived by her children, Thomas (Marla), Mary Jean Swendson (Bill), James Harmon (Sue) and John Harmon (Carol); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum. A live stream link for the funeral Mass will be provided. Memorials may be given to St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.