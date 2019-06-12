Anna M. Meyers, 96, of La Crosse died Monday, June 10, 2019, in Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse.
She was born in Davenport, Iowa, Aug. 8, 1922, to Mathias and Anna (Radnick) Cerjan. She married Robert Meyers Sept. 11, 1948, at First Presbyterian Church, in La Crosse.
Anna is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Gary) Blackbourn of Boscobel, Wis., Judith (Richard) Wuensch, of La Crosse, Patricia (Dennis) Gerke of La Crosse; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Kari) Schaller, Matthew (Linda) Schaller, Joseph Schaller, Amanda (Ryan) Hanson, Christopher Wuensch, Benjamin Wuensch, Sara (Eric) Burkum, Jon (Lindsey) Gerke; three stepgrandchildren, Brady Blackbourn, Jason (Dawn) Gerke and Jennifer (Lee) Hundt. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Meyers, Aug. 11, 1984; two granddaughters; three sisters, Helen, Rose and Barbara; and one brother, Tony.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at church.
The family wishes to thank Hillview Healthcare staff for the wonderful care given to mom and Father Brian Konopa for family support.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.