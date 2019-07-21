GALESVILLE — Mary True, 87, of Galesville passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Marinuka Manor in Galesville. She was born May, 4, 1932, to John and Anne Undiecko. She married William Sillven True Jr. Anne loved to garden and mow her lawn. She enjoyed making desserts. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Anne is survived by her children, Russell True, Peggy True, Pamela True, Naomi; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William True.
A memorial service will be held on at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1900 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, with a reception to follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.