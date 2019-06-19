{{featured_button_text}}

Anthony C. Eckert passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

He was born May 6, 1939, to the late Helen (nee March) and Clarence Eckert. He was raised in West Salem. Tony was a graduate of West Salem High School and Lewis University.

He is survived by his children, Diane (Brian) Howard, David (Rose) Eckert, Donald (Amy) Eckert; grandchildren, Douglas (Kelli) Howard, Danielle (Chris) Lardi, Hailey Eckert, Mason Eckert; great-grandchild, Lillian Howard; sisters, Isabel (late William) Schuette, Helen (late Arlen) Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Daniel Eckert.

