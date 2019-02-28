TREMPEALEAU — Anthony “Tony” James Racich, 39, of Trempealeau passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Tony was born Dec. 7, 1979, in Hammond, Ind., to Frank and Angela Racich.
Tony is survived by his mother, Angela Racich; twin brother, Frank (Kelly Uttecht) Racich; sisters, Amy (Tommy) Rohrer and Amanda (Adam Skog) Racich; Aunt Andrea and Uncle Terry Jessessky, Uncle Albert and Aunt Mary Skwiertz; nieces, Norah Bee Racich, Bailey Rohrer, Avery Uttecht; nephews, Liam Rohrer, Gabriel Uttecht; cousins, Kari (Casey) Connor, Kallie Adams, Jeremy (Luciana) Ethan Jessessky and Sara (Shane) Wiegerig; and his four legged best friend, Roxy.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Frank Racich; maternal and paternal grandparents; nephew, Michael Anthony Racich; and Aunt Kathleen Racich- Byrne.
Tony was a diesel mechanic at County Materials Corporation in Holmen. His infectious laugh, smile and loving heart will be missed and never forgotten.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 515 Main St. N., Holmen. Father Parr will officiate. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.