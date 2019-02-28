TREMPEALEAU — Anthony “Tony” James Racich, 39, of Trempealeau passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

Tony was born Dec. 7, 1979, in Hammond, Ind., to Frank and Angela Racich.

Tony is survived by his mother, Angela Racich; twin brother, Frank (Kelly Uttecht) Racich; sisters, Amy (Tommy) Rohrer and Amanda (Adam Skog) Racich; Aunt Andrea and Uncle Terry Jessessky, Uncle Albert and Aunt Mary Skwiertz; nieces, Norah Bee Racich, Bailey Rohrer, Avery Uttecht; nephews, Liam Rohrer, Gabriel Uttecht; cousins, Kari (Casey) Connor, Kallie Adams, Jeremy (Luciana) Ethan Jessessky and Sara (Shane) Wiegerig; and his four legged best friend, Roxy.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Frank Racich; maternal and paternal grandparents; nephew, Michael Anthony Racich; and Aunt Kathleen Racich- Byrne.

Tony was a diesel mechanic at County Materials Corporation in Holmen. His infectious laugh, smile and loving heart will be missed and never forgotten.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 515 Main St. N., Holmen. Father Parr will officiate. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.

