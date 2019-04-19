Arland Odell Peterson

HOLMEN — Arland Odell Peterson, 84, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Military honors will immediately follow the service at church and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. A full obituary will be provided by the Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arland Odell Peterson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.