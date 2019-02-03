Athena Marie Hayek, 39, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
She is survived by her parents, Dave and Gail Hayek; her children, Jazmyn Rose Hayek, Corrina Fullerton and Cade Fullerton, all of La Crosse; and her sister, Teri Hayek of Jeannette, Pa.
A celebration of life will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St., La Crosse. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.
