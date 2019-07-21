Audrey (Cozy) Tikal, 93, passed away peacefully at Benedictine Manor Wednesday, July 17. She was born May 17, 1926, in River Falls, Wis., to Emil and Frances Bjerstedt. Audrey had three sons, Brian, Doug and Jeff. Audrey worked at the Trane Company for 25 years. She married Charles Tikal Feb. 14, 1983.
Survivors include her son, Jeff (Sally) and their children, Jason (Tracy) of California, Aniya of La Crosse, Jacob and John of Colorado; granddaughters, Carla Amundson, Angie Gaul, Brittney, Danielle, Emily and Erin Cozy; a sister, Beth (George) Thompson of Stewartville, Minn.; and a brother, Alan Bjerstedt of Tiptonville, Tenn.; along with many nieces and nephews; 18 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands; her two sons, Brian and Doug Cozy; grandson, Christopher Cozy; great-grandson, Dominique Cozy; and her brother, Bruce Bjerstedt.
Family and friends may gather from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
