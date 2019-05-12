ONALASKA — Audrey Jean Paul, 79, of Onalaska was born to eternal life Monday, May 6, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood St., Onalaska. The Rev. David Baumgarn and the Rev. Donald Stein will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road and one hour prior to the service at the church. For a complete obituary and online condolences go to www.schumacher-kish.
